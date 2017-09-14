Greenwood PD asks for public's help in identifying purse snatchi - FOX Carolina 21

Greenwood PD asks for public's help in identifying purse snatching suspect

The Greenwood PD asks for public's help to ID this man (Source: Greenwood Police Department). The Greenwood PD asks for public's help to ID this man (Source: Greenwood Police Department).
The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in purse snatching incidents.

According to police, the suspect has stolen from at least two different people at the Food Lion on S. Main Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8405. 

