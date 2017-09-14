Deputies investigating double shooting in Greenville Co.

The coroner said a man is dead in Anderson County after what his office believes was a hunting accident.More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after an incident that transpired during a polygraph test on Tuesday.More >
Troopers said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a guard rail on I-385 in Greenville County Wednesday night.More >
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a homeless man in Nashville.More >
The coroner has identified a man killed in a Greenville County crash on Wednesday.More >
A Missouri teenager says a high school teacher told her during class that she was too "busty" and that "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.More >
A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state Wednesday, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.More >
Greenville County deputies said two people were taken to the hospital after a shooing incident at a nightclub Wednesday morning.More >
A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday.More >
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top 10 best colleges in South Carolina for 2018.More >
ASPCA opened a shelter in Duncan for animals displaced by Irma.More >
Dispatchers said deputies were called to investigate after 2 people were shot at Club Symposium early Wednesday.More >
