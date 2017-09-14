Deputies investigating double shooting in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating double shooting in Greenville Co.

Greenville County deputies were called to the scene of a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at South Fairfield Road and Lanford Drive. Deputies said two victims were transported to the hospital after the shooting.

There are possibly two male suspects connected to the incident, deputies said.

