Union Co. officials spray for mosquitoes after resident diagnosed with West Nile

Union County officials said they will begin spraying for mosquitoes on Monday after a resident was infected with West Nile Virus.

The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the West Nile case involving a person in Jonesville in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies: West Nile Virus confirmed in Union County

Emergency Services Director Robert Fraim said in compliance with requirements from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, they will spray at 8 p.m. on Sep. 18.

Fraim said 100 larvae traps will also be installed in storm drains around Jonesville.

The county is reportedly working with Gregory Pest Solutions on the problem.

