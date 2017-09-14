Deputies: Man burglarized parents' home, assaulted wheelchair-bound mother

A Greer man was accused of breaking into his parents' home on Wednesday.

Deputies stated that Barry Lynn Oliver, 54, is charged with burglary in the first degree, two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, and assault and battery in the third degree.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Reese Avenue. The incident reported stated Oliver forced his way inside the home, attacked his wheelchair-bound mother, and pushed down his father.

Deputies stated that Oliver lives in a trailer behind his parents' home and is not allowed inside their home.

According to the sheriff's office, Oliver pushed a deputy during the incident.

Oliver is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

