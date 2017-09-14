Sunny and warmer for Friday and the weekend, plus the latest on Jose

Pleasant weather is ahead as we go toward the weekend! Expect dry conditions lasting into early next week, as we track Jose moving through the Atlantic.

Tonight we’ll see clearing skies and lows down to 62 in the Upstate and 57 for the mountains. Friday should be a really nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs back to 83 for the Upstate and 78 in the mountains.

The warm and sunny conditions will dominate through the weekend with highs staying in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate. High pressure should keep us dry through early next week as well.

As for Jose, it is expected to turn northwest then ultimately due north as it passes between the U.S. and Bermuda. Right now it looks like the Carolina coast will feel minimal impact, but there could be some high surf and potentially some wind in the northeast if Jose gets close enough to New England.

Our next chance for rain won’t arrive until middle of next week.

