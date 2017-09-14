Sunny and warmer for the days ahead, plus the latest on Jose

Pleasant weather lies ahead as we reach the weekend! Expect dry conditions to last into early next week, and Jose's Atlantic movement to stay out to sea through the weekend.

Today features a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The warm and sunny conditions will continue through the weekend with highs staying in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate. High pressure should keep us dry through at least Wednesday of next week as well.

As for Jose, it is expected to turn northwest then ultimately due north as it passes between the U.S. and Bermuda. Right now, it looks like the Carolina coast will feel minimal impact, but there could be some high surf and potentially some wind in the northeast if Jose gets close enough to New England. It is forecast to regain hurricane status soon.

A new tropical depression formed late Thursday evening in the far eastern Atlantic, but it poses no immediate threat to land.

Our next chance for rain won’t arrive until middle or end of next week.

