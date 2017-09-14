Kira - FOX Carolina 21

Kira

Kira is a sweet 2 year old cat at Greenville County Animal Care who has been in the shelter for too long. She came in with her kittens and was fostered for a time. Now she is on her own and looking for a forever home. 

I chose her because she has been there since June! She is a beautiful cat and affectionate, so she belongs in a cozy home. 

If you are interested in adopting her, just head to 328 Furman Hall Rd in Greenville to meet her!

