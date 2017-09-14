Deputies: 'Major player' linked to NC drug conspiracy arrested in CA

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a "major player" in a drug conspiracy was apprehended on the other side of the country Wednesday.

Deputies said the investigation into 35-year-old Dwayne Bullock began in 2016 amid a probe into drug activity on Stacey Farms Road. Deputies said they determined Bullock and 36-year-old Jamie Leonard Tate were conspiring to traffic and distribute hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana.

They also conspired to traffic cocaine and heroin, deputies said.

Bullock has been on the run since drug raids in April in McDowell, Burke and Catawba counties.

On Wednesday night, Bullock was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in National City, California.

He is charged with six counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, three counts of conspiracy to traffic meth and one count of continuing a criminal enterprise.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.