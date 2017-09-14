School spirits: Clemson, Louisville mayors bet bourbon on Saturday's showdown

As Clemson and Louisville prepare to face off Saturday in Kentucky, the mayors in each of their cities are betting bottles of bourbon on the ACC matchup.

Greg Fisher, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, a state known of its bourbon distilleries, is wagering a collection of bottles from Angel's Envy, Old Forester, Evan Williams, Mitchter's, Kentucky Peerless, Bulleit Bourbon, Rabbit Hole and Jim Beam.

Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook III is offering up a bottle of Six & Twenty from an in-state artisan distillery owned by Clemson graduates. Cook said the five-grain liquor is made with all South Carolina-grown grains.

“As mayor of Clemson, I am proud to say both our football team and our South Carolina bourbon will bring their A-game to the table,” he said.

Fisher, however, is also confident in his team's abilities, despite having lost to Clemson in all three games played since Louisville joined the ACC.

“I look forward to trying a sip of my Six & Twenty winning after the Cards win, although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky,” he said. “I may just save it to celebrate when our quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wins his second Heisman.”

The Tigers and the Cardinals kick off at 8 p.m. in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

