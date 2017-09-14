McDowell County deputies looking for two runaway teens

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two runaway teens. According to deputies, Jacob Nicholas Mathis, 15, and Trevor Lee Burleson, 16, are missing.

Deputies stated that Mathis was last seen at his Old Fort residence on Ebenezer Church Road at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. According to the sheriff's office, his grandmother reported his missing at 9 a.m. that same day.

A picture of Mathis was not available, but deputies stated that he is 5'10", 220 pounds, with curly, blond hair and blue eyes.

According to deputies, Burleson was last seen leaving his job at the N.C. 226 South on June 18. Deputies stated that Burleson has friends and family in McDowell County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either teen should call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.