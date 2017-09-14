Troopers: Driver charged with DUI in 5-vehicle pile up with injuries

Troopers say a driver has been charged in connection with a crash involving 5 vehicles in Greenville County on Thursday.

Officials with the SC Highway Patrol said the crash happened at Augusta Road at Blakely Avenue.

Troopers said vehicles 1 and 2 were traveling south on US 25 when vehicle 3, traveling west along Blakely Ave, entered the intersection and hit vehicle 2. That collision caused vehicle 1 to hit vehicle 3, vehicle 2 to hit vehicle 4 (which was parked) and vehicle 3 to hit vehicle 5 (which was also parked).

The driver of vehicle 3 was identified as John Leslie Stewart, and charge with DUI, driving under suspension 2nd offense and failure to stop for blue light.

Firefighters at the scene of the pile up told FOX that a chase had taken place in connection with the crash. We have reached out to Greenville County Sheriff's Office for more details on what led up the accident.

