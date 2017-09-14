Police: Investigation underway after teen shot in Travelers Rest

The Travelers Rest Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on Thursday.

Officers said around 3:55 p.m. a teenager reported being shot at an apartment complex on Brookside Pointe Circle. The victim told police shots were fired from a black car at her.

Police Chief Lance Crowe said the victim suffered a gunshot wound, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Officers are talking to witnesses and investigating leads.

Crowe said the incident appears to be an isolated one.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 864-834-9029.

