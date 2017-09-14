Deputies: Search underway for wanted suspect in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Search underway for wanted suspect in Greenville Co.

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an active search was underway Thursday for a wanted suspect.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a disturbance call on Babb Road, but when they arrived the suspect, Marshall Thurmond, had already fled the scene.

Thurmond has multiple active warrants from multiple agencies, deputies said.

A perimeter was being set up in the area.

