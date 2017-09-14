Spartanburg Co. District 5 Schools schedule makeup day in Febru - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. District 5 Schools schedule makeup day in February

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County District 5 Schools have scheduled a makeup day for students due to the loss of class time during Hurricane Irma.

The district released the following details on the makeup day:

Due to time missed from school on Monday, September 11, because of Hurricane Irma, Spartanburg District Five Schools will have a make-up day on Monday, February 19.  Originally scheduled as a teacher workday, students will now attend class on that day.

As noted on the district calendar, March 30 and June 1 remain as potential make-up days.  Should the district have additional weather-related closures this school year, students could be required to attend school on those days.  State law requires that school districts utilize at least three make-up days (if needed), before any additional days can be “forgiven” by local school boards.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Investigation underway after teen shot in Travelers Rest

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.