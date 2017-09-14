Spartanburg Co. District 5 Schools schedule makeup day in February

Spartanburg County District 5 Schools have scheduled a makeup day for students due to the loss of class time during Hurricane Irma.

The district released the following details on the makeup day:

Due to time missed from school on Monday, September 11, because of Hurricane Irma, Spartanburg District Five Schools will have a make-up day on Monday, February 19. Originally scheduled as a teacher workday, students will now attend class on that day. As noted on the district calendar, March 30 and June 1 remain as potential make-up days. Should the district have additional weather-related closures this school year, students could be required to attend school on those days. State law requires that school districts utilize at least three make-up days (if needed), before any additional days can be “forgiven” by local school boards.

