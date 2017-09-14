Insurance adjusters busy with storm claims

Irma is gone, but the rain, wind and damage left behind are still felt by many.

"We've lived here since 1977," Linda Staggers explained.

She says in those 40 years, she's never witnessed anything like the storm Irma brought to the area.

"I would hear the noise of the wind," she said.

She lives in Oconee County and the pounding rain and whip of the wind wouldn't let her sleep. Trees toppled power lines throughout the area. One tree hit a home just off a lake and another tree blocked the entrance to a front door.

When the storm blew over and Staggers woke up the next day, she walked outside.

"We saw that it had damaged our fence," Staggers said. "The wind blew off one building. It sheared off half of the roof."

Her insurance adjuster whipped into the area too. He looked at the damage and hit the roof.

"I've seen a lot of wind damage," Andy Floyd said.

He's an insurance adjuster with Farm Bureau Insurance and went out on several calls.

"A number of trees in homes, trees on fences," Floyd said.

He had some advice for homeowners with storm damage.

"Talk with your adjuster, talk with your agent, take pictures before anything is done just to be able to confirm what type of damages you have," Floyd said.

The Staggers took pictures of a fallen tree in their yard.

"We're very grateful and thankful that it went that way, instead of the other way," she said.

The other way would have meant the tree would hit her home.

"I know it was a lot worse in other areas, but for me it was the worst that I had seen," Staggers said.

Farm Burea adjusters say they have 300 claims statewide and one third of those claims are in the Upstate.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.