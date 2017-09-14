President Trump signs Charlottesville Resolution: "We condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville"

On Thursday, President Trump signed a resolution condemning recent violence in Charlottesville after white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters, leaving 3 dead and prompting the launch of a federal probe.

The news came straight from the office of the White House press secretary:

Statement from the President about the Signing of S.J. Res. 49 - Charlottesville Resolution Today, I am pleased to sign S.J. Res. 49. As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms. No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We are a Nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. As one people, let us move forward to rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.

You an read the bill in its entirety, below:

RELATED NEWS: Federal probe launched after 3 killed, 23 injured in Virginia protests

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

