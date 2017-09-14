Clemson, Louisville mayors show school spirit, bet bourbon on Saturday's game

Clemson will face off against Louisville on Saturday, but this rivalry is not only on the field!

The mayors of Louisville and Clemson put a friendly wager on the line.

As mayor of Clemson, I am proud to say both our football team and our South Carolina bourbon will bring their A-game to the table,” said Mayor J.C. Cook of Clemson.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired back, “I look forward to trying a sip of my Six & Twenty winning after the Cards win, although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky.”

Both mayors wagered some of their state’s best bourbon. The mayor with the winning team will take home a bottle of their rival’s best.

Clemson’s wager comes from local distillery, Six & Twenty

"The bourbon that Mayor Cook is wagering comes from the Upstate," said David Raad.

When David Raad found out his distillery’s bourbon was chosen by Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook, the co-founder of Six & Twenty Distillery was happy to oblige.

"My business partner and I are both Clemson alumni and we take it very, very seriously,” said Raad, “We take our football very seriously!"

The alum said he’s counting on a Tigers win.

"We know the Mayor of Clemson is going to collect on his wager because we can’t do any better as far as football teams go," said Raad.

The Tigers have won the last three face-offs against the Cards, and Clemson fan Kaycee Price said she hopes Saturday will be number four.

"The Louisville mayor might as well get ready to dish up that yummy bourbon for Dabo to sit at home and sip on while he tastes that sweet, sweet victory,” said Price.

As for the state that’s famous for its bourbon, Raad said they have nothing on South Carolina!

"When it comes to the bourbon head to head, it’s not even close! It’s a total blowout, 56 nothing. Mark that down right now!" said Raad.

For his wager, the Mayor of Louisville said he's putting together a collection of small bottles from their local distilleries, including Angel's Envy, Evan Williams, Jim Beam, Bulleit Bourbon, among others.

Clemson will take on the Cardinals at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Louisville.

