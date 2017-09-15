Greenville Water sends team to Florida to help with Irma relief

Greenville Water said the company is sending a four-man crew to Marathon, FL Friday morning to assist with ongoing Hurricane Irma relief efforts in that area.

Greenville Water said workers Rick Covington, Allan Vindas, Ben Shivers, and Jesse Poplin volunteered to head south with a backhoe, a dump truck, a service truck and the Greenville Water Emergency Response trailer. The team will also be carrying materials that Florida officials have requested to help make repairs to water lines in that area.

Greenville Water said it is one of only three utility companies asked by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to assist with repairs to get water flowing in the Key West area.

