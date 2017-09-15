Tilt Arcade Bar opens in downtown Greenville

Downtown Greenville is celebrating a new business opening on Friday.

Tilt Arcade Bar begins its first day at 11 a.m. It's located at 221 North Main Street near Comedy Zone and across the street from the Hyatt Regency.

Tilt's owners said customers can play arcade games while enjoying some great food and a full bar. There are also 26 TVs throughout the establishment so sports fans can enjoy their favorite games.

"We opened Stone Pin, a bowling alley, not too far from here a couple months ago. We like to bring new and trendy things to Greenville and the reception has been well so far," explained Howard Dozier, the Title Arcade Bar Owner.

There are about 30 arcade games inside with the main focus being the classics like Pac Man and Donkey Kong, but you'll also find newer ones like Mortal Kombat. Dozier explained the business will be asking customers what their favorite games are and updating them every three or four months.

The walls are covered with pictures of your favorite game characters like Donkey Kong and Luigi to give it a retro vibe.

Tilt Arcade Bar opens at 11 a.m. six days a week.

PHOTOS: TILT arcade bar opens Friday in Greenville

