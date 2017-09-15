Hillcrest heads to Gaffney for Week 4 Game of the Week

The Hillcrest Rams head to the reservation Friday night to face the Gaffney Indians in the Game of the Week on Friday Night Blitz.

FOX Carolina will also have cameras at the following high school football games:

Boiling Springs at Laurens

Broome at Byrnes

Daniel at Westside

Seneca at Easley

Eastside at Southside

Mann at Greenville

Woodruff at Greer

Mauldin at TL Hanna

Northwestern at Spartanburg

Look for highlights and big plays from those games on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m.

The show will also include final scores from all other Upstate games:

Clinton at Abbeville

Belton-Honea Path at Palmetto

Berea at Chesnee

Blacksburg at Walhalla

Blue ridge at Chapman

Calhoun falls at Southside Christian

Carolina Academy at Wade Hampton

Riverside at Christ Church

Crescent at Fox Creek

Dorman at Rock Hill

Strom Thurmond at Emerald

Greenwood at Aiken

Landrum at West-Oak

Liberty at Powdersville

Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six

Ridge Spring-Monetta at North

Anderson at St. Joseph’s

Union county at Ridge view

Greenwood Christian at Ware Shoals

Wren at Woodmont

Dixie at Spartanburg christian

Look for score updates, photos, videos, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.