Hillcrest heads to Gaffney for Week 4 Game of the Week

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Hillcrest Rams head to the reservation Friday night to face the Gaffney Indians in the Game of the Week on Friday Night Blitz.

FOX Carolina will also have cameras at the following high school football games:

  • Boiling Springs at Laurens
  • Broome at Byrnes
  • Daniel at Westside
  • Seneca at Easley
  • Eastside at Southside
  • Mann at Greenville
  • Woodruff at Greer
  • Mauldin at TL Hanna
  • Northwestern at Spartanburg

Look for highlights and big plays from those games on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m.

The show will also include final scores from all other Upstate games:

  • Clinton at Abbeville
  • Belton-Honea Path at Palmetto
  • Berea at Chesnee
  • Blacksburg at Walhalla
  • Blue ridge at Chapman
  • Calhoun falls at Southside Christian
  • Carolina Academy at Wade Hampton
  • Riverside at Christ Church
  • Crescent at Fox Creek
  • Dorman at Rock Hill
  • Strom Thurmond at Emerald
  • Greenwood at Aiken
  • Landrum at West-Oak
  • Liberty at Powdersville
  • Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta at North
  • Anderson at St. Joseph’s
  • Union county at Ridge view
  • Greenwood Christian at Ware Shoals
  • Wren at Woodmont
  • Dixie at Spartanburg christian

Look for score updates, photos, videos, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page.

