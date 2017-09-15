Duck Donuts opens in Asheville - FOX Carolina 21

Duck Donuts opens in Asheville

Posted:
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A doughnut chain that began in North Carolina’s Outer Banks is launching a new location in the Western North Carolina Mountains.

Duck Donuts said its Asheville location will grand open on Friday.

The doughnut shop is located on Merrimon Avenue near the Chick-Fil-A.

The menu offers made-to-order doughnuts, coffee, sandwiches, and ice cream.

