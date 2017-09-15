Deputies: Man reeled in gun while fishing in Upstate lake - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man reeled in gun while fishing in Upstate lake


SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a fisherman reeled in a gun during a Lake Bowen fishing trip.

Deputies said they were called to the dam on Lake Bowen Dam Road Thursday to meet with the man, who told them he was fishing at the bottom of the dam when he made the unexpected catch.

The man told deputies he felt something on his line and reeled in a black and gray “Campus Edge” bag that contained a handgun.

Deputies said the gun was a Highpoint Model C9.

Deputies said the gun was checked into the NCIC and came back clean.

