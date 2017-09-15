Police: Waynesville bus driver arrested for DWI

Police said a Waynesville woman was arrested on Wednesday after driving a bus with children aboard while impaired.

According to the Waynesville Police Department, Angel Kirkpatch Benson, 46, was arrested on a DWI charge.

According to the incident report, officers received multiple calls about a bus driver that was possibly impaired. Officers pulled Benson over after the bus repeatedly failed to stay in its lane.

She was driving a Roots in Education bus, which, per its website, is a business that offers after school care and tutoring.

The incident report stated that Benson participated in field sobriety tests, but declined to take a breathalyzer test. Officers stated that Benson was placed under arrested for DWI after she refused the breathalyzer.

According to the incident report, samples of Benson's breath were taken once she was in custody. The report stated that Benson's blood alcohol limit was 0.19. The legal limit in North Carolina is .08.

Officers sated that Benson was also charged with a failure to maintain lane citation.

Benson signed a written promise to appear in court and was released from custody.

