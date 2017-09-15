Man accused of sex offenses involving young boys back in jail on new charges

A man who was accused of sex crimes involving young boys at an after school program and impersonating a police officer is back behind bars on new charges after police said he was found with a gun and a badge on a college campus.

Anthony Briggs, 22, of Chesnee was initially arrested back in July on the following offenses:

Sexual exploitation of a minor - 1st degree

Sexual exploitation of a minor - 2nd degree

Impersonating a police officer

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor - 3rd degree

Distributing obscene material to a minor under the age of 18

Distributing obscene material to a minor under the age of 12

Distributing obscene material to a minor under the age of 18

Briggs is also charged with impersonating an officer. Prosecutors said he posed as an officer after one of the boys stopped communicating with him. Prosecutors said Briggs stopped the young man with a gun, badge and police letterhead and told him he was on probation.

Prosecutors said the victims in the case were as young as 12.

The University of South Carolina campus police department said Briggs was arrested on their campus Tuesday evening after a report of a suspicious person. Police said officers found Briggs in possession of a gun and a small amount of marijuana. He also had a law enforcement badge in his possession.

Campus police said Briggs was charged with possession of a firearm on campus and simple possession of marijuana.

Spartanburg County Detention Center records show Briggs was booked into the jail Wednesday on a home detention violation charge.

