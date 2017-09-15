Buncombe County deputies ask for public's help in identifying suspects

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects they say are involved in multiple car break-ins in the Fairview area.

Deputies described the first suspect as a male with dark hair and a goatee. Deputies said he was wearing light colored jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. According to the sheriff's office, the second suspect is also male and was wearing dark colored jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office is reminding members of the community to not store valuables in their cars and to keep the doors locked at all times. Anyone with information regarding the suspects should contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-4503.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.