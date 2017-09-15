Man headed to prison for murder, list of crimes after killing Ma - FOX Carolina 21

Man headed to prison for murder, list of crimes after killing Marine veteran in home invasion

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a Greenville man is heading to prison for a deadly home invasion that occurred in 2015.

Wilkins said a jury on Wednesday found Marqual Griffin guilty of murder, burglary, kidnapping, assault and battery, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon.

On December 27, 2015, Griffin forced his way into a home on Perry Road. He held the people inside at gunpoint and demanded money and drugs. A scuffle ensued and Wilkins said Nathan Crouch, a combat Marine veteran, attempted to stop Griffin. Griffin shot Crouch three times, killing him.

The judge sentenced Griffin to 45 years in prison.

