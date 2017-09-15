Deputies looking for escaped inmate in North Carolina

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office, along with prison emergency management response teams are looking for an escaped inmate with ties to the county. According to deputies, Michael Dewayne Clark, 51, escaped on Thursday.

Deputies stated Clark escaped while on a work assignment at Harnett Correctional Institution. According to the sheriff's office, Clark is a minimum custody inmate serving for felony breaking and entering at Sanford Correctional Center. Deputies said Clark's projected release date was February 2020.

According to the sheriff's office, prisons are following protocols in place after an escape.

Anyone with information on Clark's location should call 911 or Sanford Correctional Center at 919-776-4325. The public can also call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.