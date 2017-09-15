Anderson Co. man arrested after investigation into distribution of child porn

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday that an Anderson County man was charged following a child porn investigation.

Travis Daron Pitts, 52, of La France, South Carolina is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Wilson said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. The Texas Rangers also assisted with this investigation.

Pitts is accused of distributing child pornography.

Wilson said the investigation began after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Pitts was arrested on September 12, 2017. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

