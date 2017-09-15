Investigators searching for missing Upstate man whose truck was found wrecked after Irma

Anderson County and Pickens County deputies are searching for an Upstate man who went missing during Tropical Storm Irma.

Family members said Steven Dale Watkins, 45, of Liberty went missing Monday afternoon.

Anderson County deputies notified the family Tuesday that Watkins truck had been wrecked in a farmer’s field near Honea Path but Watkins was not in the truck.

On Friday, investigators from Pickens and Anderson counties met with family members to search for Watkins along Cleveland Street, near where his truck was found wrecked.

Deputies at the scene said the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter would also fly in to search from the air.

Watkins has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 6’3” tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

