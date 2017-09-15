Sheriff: Second arrest made in child porn investigation involving 911 dispatcher

Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday that an Anderson County man was charged following a child porn investigation.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after an incident that transpired during a polygraph test on Tuesday.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an active search was underway Thursday for a wanted suspect.More >
Anderson County and Pickens County deputies are searching for an Upstate man who went missing during Tropical Storm Irma.More >
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a Greenville man is heading to prison for a deadly home invasion that occurred in 2015.More >
Jason Stockley, a former police officer, has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Smith, who was shot and killed following a police chase in 2011.More >
The Ware Shoals Police Department said an Upstate paramedic is charged after sexually-explicit messages were found on a minor's phone.More >
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.More >
Duck Donuts, a doughnut chain that began in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has opened a new location in the Western North Carolina Mountains.More >
TILT arcade bar opens Friday at 221 North main Street in Greenville. (9/14/17)More >
Greenville Drive takes on Kannapolis in the South Atlantic Championship Series. (9/14/17)
Niche.com released a list of the top 10 best colleges in South Carolina for 2018.More >
ASPCA opened a shelter in Duncan for animals displaced by Irma.More >
Dispatchers said deputies were called to investigate after 2 people were shot at Club Symposium early Wednesday.More >
