Sheriff: Second arrest made in child porn investigation involving 911 dispatcher

Brandon Mullinax (Source: Cherokee Co. Detention Center) Brandon Mullinax (Source: Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Cherokee County Sheriff said a 911 dispatcher and former reserve deputy was arrested Thursday after a SLED investigation into his conduct.

Brandon Dean Mullinax, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

The warrant stated Mullinax shared an image on Facebook in September 2016 that showed a child under 18 in a “state of sexually explicit nudity.”

Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed Mullinax served as a 911 dispatcher in Cherokee County. Mueller said Mullinax also volunteered in the reserve program until February when his office asked SLED to investigate Mullinax.

“He has not served as a reserve officer since the investigation was opened,” Mueller stated in an e-mail. “Reserve Officers are not paid so he just will never be allowed to volunteer with this office again and hopefully never work in any form or fashion in law enforcement again.”

The county administrator confirmed Mullinax was suspended without pay from Cherokee County 911 Communications.

Mueller later confirmed 22-year-old Alex Michael McAbee was also arrested in connection with the incident. McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, participation in prostitution of a minor, and promoting the prostitution of a minor.

