Upstate Equine Council donates horse trailer to Anderson County - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate Equine Council donates horse trailer to Anderson County Sheriff's Office

Posted: Updated:
Trailer donation from the Upstate Equine Council. (Source: FOX Carolina). Trailer donation from the Upstate Equine Council. (Source: FOX Carolina).
Trailer donation from the Upstate Equine Council. (Source: FOX Carolina). Trailer donation from the Upstate Equine Council. (Source: FOX Carolina).
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Upstate Equine Council donated a horse trailer to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office on Friday. After hearing about horse abuse cases in Anderson County, the council said members set out to learn more about how the cases were handled. The council learned that the Anderson County Sheriff's Office did not have a way to pick up larger animals. 

The donation allows Animal Control to have constant access to a trailer of their own. Previously, animal control had to rely on volunteers to help transport larger animals. 

Animal Control works with domesticated animals and livestock, as well as horses and cattle. 

The Upstate Equine Council also donated ropes and pine shavings.

Later this year, there will be an auction for horses that were abused or neglected. The auction will give the horses a new home. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.