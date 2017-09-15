Upstate Equine Council donates horse trailer to Anderson County Sheriff's Office

The Upstate Equine Council donated a horse trailer to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office on Friday. After hearing about horse abuse cases in Anderson County, the council said members set out to learn more about how the cases were handled. The council learned that the Anderson County Sheriff's Office did not have a way to pick up larger animals.

The donation allows Animal Control to have constant access to a trailer of their own. Previously, animal control had to rely on volunteers to help transport larger animals.

Animal Control works with domesticated animals and livestock, as well as horses and cattle.

The Upstate Equine Council also donated ropes and pine shavings.

Later this year, there will be an auction for horses that were abused or neglected. The auction will give the horses a new home.

