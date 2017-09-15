Family of Todd Kohlhepp victim responds to killer's letter to The Post

The family of a man slain by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is responding to a letter he penned to The New York Post.

The Post reports that a letter dated Aug. 28 was mailed to reporter Melkorka Licea from Kohlhepp after he was moved from an isolation cell.

In the letter, Kohlhepp said despite his protests, he has been moved to protective custody in the prison and his information has been removed from the state inmate website, The Post reports.

Licea reports that Kohlhepp wrote her and said "all of my victims were criminals."

According to Licea, Kohlhepp did include a note that, "I was wrong to do what I did."

Friday afternoon was the first time Kala Brown and some family members of the Superbike victims visited Todd Kohlhepp's property. A haunting piece of land for not just Kala Brown, held captive and chained in a storage unit, but for the seven other families as well, whose loved ones were killed by its owner.

"It's an emotional time for her, to go to something that triggers memories and things for her," Jenny Dial said.

FOX Carolina spoke to Dial, Brown's PR rep, moments after Kala Brown left the property.

"It actually got emotional for Kala and she wasn't able to visit Charlie's gravesite so we're going to do that another day," Dial explained.

Brown's boyfriend, Charlie Carver, was shot and killed on the nearly 100-acre property in Woodruff. His parents were among those visiting the property Friday. This visit comes days after Todd Kohlhepp wrote a letter from jail to the New York Post.

"It's coming from someone that murdered people," Melissa Ponder said. "As so I don't take a lot of stock in what he says."

Ponder was married to Scott Ponder, who along with Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, was killed by Kohlhepp at Super Bike Motor Sports in Chesnee in 2003.

His arrest in the case closed one of the county's most notorious cold cases.

"Do I think in his mind that he believes there's some truth to this? Yes, I do think he thinks this. And that's his justification for this, but a normal person does not think this way and go murder somebody," Ponder said.

Over the last two weeks, these families were able to step foot on the property. These families took the time to support one another, while remembering the lives cut short, or changed forever.

"I think as far as healing from this, these families really needed to see that property," Ponder said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.