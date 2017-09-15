Beautiful weekend, but still watching the tropics

A great weekend forecast is ahead. It will be a little warm in the afternoons, but pleasantly mild at night. We’re closely tracking the tropics for Jose’s impact on the northeast and 2 other disturbances that could impact the U.S.

Tonight expect mostly clear skies and lows in the low to mid 60s area-wide. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and around around 80 in the mountains. Expect a carbon copy day for Sunday as well! This is slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.

Next week we continue our quiet, warmer weather, all the while tracking the tropics! Jose is expected to moves north off the coast of North Carolina, but eventually coming close enough to New England to bring high waves, gusty winds and heavy rain by Tuesday. The storm quickly rushes north after that.

Tropical depression 14 and another disturbance ahead of it will be ones to watch over the upcoming days. Both could become Lee and Maria, and potentially approach the Caribbean or possibly the east coast. We’ll be monitoring trends and bring you the latest over upcoming days.

