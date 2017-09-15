Warm and quiet locally, but 3 named systems loom in the Atlantic

Expect this beautiful warm weather to continue for quite a while longer as overnight lows tonight reach the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate with patchy mountain valley fog.

That shouldn’t be a widespread issue for the Monday morning commute as skies stay clear and highs remain in the lower 80s in the mountains and middle 80s in the Upstate.

A few clouds will work in by Wednesday through the end of the week that might squeeze out a shower or two, but other than that the vast majority of the area will remain dry, with a slight cooldown by next weekend.

Meanwhile, there are 3 named tropical systems in the Atlantic:

HURRICANE JOSE is still off shore but will likely move toward New England by early to mid next week as either a tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. Main impacts will be high surf, rip currents, locally heavy rain and 40+ mph winds from the Outer Banks north to New England as the center of the storm likely stays off shore. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the Outer Banks all the way north to New England as a result.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LEE formed into a tropical storm Saturday morning and then weakened into a tropical depression Sunday morning in the eastern Atlantic and is NOT expected to impact any landmasses.

HURRICANE MARIA, was named as a tropical storm Saturday afternoon and became a category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon. This one IS forecast to A.) strengthen into a major hurricane in the coming days, and B.) hit the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and possibly the Bahamas by the end of the week. As a result, both tropical storm and hurricane warnings are in effect for the Lesser Antilles and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It's still too early to tell whether or not it would impact the US in any way, but we'll definitely monitor it and let you know when the threat comes into play! If it does end up continuing on its west-northwesterly course, there's *POTENTIAL* that it could impact the east coast late next weekend/early the following week. Stay tuned.

