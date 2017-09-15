Warm and quiet locally, but 3 named systems loom in the tropics

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and around around 80 in the mountains.

Next week we continue our quiet, warmer weather, all the while tracking the tropics! Hurricane Jose is expected to moves north off the coast of North Carolina, but eventually coming close enough to New England to bring high waves, gusty winds and heavy rain by Tuesday. The storm quickly rushes north after that.

Rain chances will be almost non-existent, but will return in limited form Wednesday through Friday as a weak cold front approaches the area.

Other than that, dry and warm weather will dominate with lots of sunshine!

TROPICS: Hurricane Jose is still off shore but will likely move toward New England by early to mid next week as either a tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. Tropical Storm Lee formed Saturday morning in the eastern Atlantic and is NOT expected to impacted any landmasses before weakening early next week. There's also Tropical Storm Maria, which was named Saturday afternoon. This one IS forecast to A.) strengthen into perhaps a category 3 hurricane in the next few days and B.) hit the Leeward Islands and maybe Puerto Rico over the next few days. It's still too early to tell whether or not it would impact the US in any way, but we'll definitely monitor it and let you know when the threat comes into play!

