Clemson PD announces weekend road closure and detour

The Clemson Police Department announced a road closure and detour that will take place on Sunday.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., the section of US 123 between Highway 93 and Issaqueena Trail will be closed to through traffic due to construction. Crews will be raising the Berkeley Drive bridge cross beam. Northeast bound traffic will exit at Highway 93. Southwest bound traffic will exit at Issaqueena Trail.

The construction is expected to be completed at 1 p.m.

