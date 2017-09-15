Police: Upstate paramedic arrested after sending explicit messages to 14-year-old

The Ware Shoals Police Department said an Upstate paramedic is charged after sexually-explicit messages were found on a minor's phone.

According to the police report, the victim told 26-year-old Joshua Walton Vaughn that she was 16, but a town official said she is actually 14 years old.

Police said Vaughn and the victim were communicating via an app called "Whisper," which advertises itself as "the largest online community where people share real thoughts and feelings, without identities."

During the exchange, police said Vaughn sent the victim a photo of himself wearing a hat and jacket with the paramedic "Star of Life." He also identified himself as a Laurens County paramedic, according to the report. Officers said they confirmed he was employed as a paramedic.

Below are excerpts of the messages from the incident report, which were sent on June 3:

Vaughn: "Ive seen you posting a lot the last couple days... i figured you could use someone to talk to. Lol

Victim: "Yea... its been a bad week"

Vaughn: "Im sorry. Wish i could help... Hey, btw hold old are you?"

Victim: "16" "U?"

Vaughn: "Lol 26" Victim sends photo of herself to Vaughn

Vaughn: "Not ugly. Cute. But young. Very young. Lol"

Victim: "Also old enough to be legal"

Vaughn: "...this is true... No prison time... lol" Vaughn: "Lol okay. I was gonna say id love to see it, but it cant be bare because then i can get in trouble. Lol"

Victim: "How?"

Vaughn: "Because youre technically a minor, so thatd child porn. Lol" Vaughn: "So do i get to see this pic we keep discussing? Lol"

Victim: "Do you seriously want it?" "Bc if u do I will send it"

Vaughn: "Yes I do. Lol"

Officers said the victim sent Vaughn a revealing photo to which he responded with explicit messages, describing sex acts.

According to the incident report, the victim tried to contact Vaughn again but he did not respond.

He was arrested and charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: 911 dispatcher, former reserve deputy arrested on child porn charge

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.