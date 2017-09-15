Warrant: Anderson Co. deputy arrested after domestic violence caught on video

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an Anderson County deputy after a disturbance on Thursday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Kevin McAlister was arrested after the incident at a home in Liberty. McAlister was off-duty and on leave when the incident occurred.

According to the arrest warrant, McAlister put the victim in a chokehold while he was armed with a pistol. Investigators said the incident was caught on video.

After SLED agents notified the Sheriff's Office of the arrest, McAlister was placed on non-paid administrative leave.

He has worked with the agency since 2016.

McAlister, who has been transported to the Abbeville County Detention Center, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

