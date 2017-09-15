Simpsonville Police ask for public's help identifying suspects a - FOX Carolina 21

Simpsonville Police ask for public's help identifying suspects accused of car break-ins

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of breaking into cars. 

According to officers, the suspects are responsible for a series of car-break ins that occurred in Simpsonville. Officers stated that the suspects have been breaking car windows to steal purses and wallets. The suspects have also used the victims' credit cards and checks within in Greenville County, police said. 

Anyone that can provide information about these suspects is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9537.

