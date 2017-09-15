SCDOT: All lanes blocked after crash along I85NB near Exit 81 - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT: All lanes blocked after crash along I85NB near Exit 81

Officials with SCDOT say all lanes are blocked after a crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.

Trooper said the crash happened along I-85 N near Exit 81, and about a mile south of Exit 82, Frontage Road. The collision occurred around 9 p.m.

All lanes were blocked as of just after 10:30 p.m. Troopers are reporting injuries in the incident.

