Greenville Drive clinches South Atlantic League championship tit - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Drive clinches South Atlantic League championship title

The Drive celebrates on Fluor Field after winning SAL title (Sep. 15, 2017/FOX Carolina) The Drive celebrates on Fluor Field after winning SAL title (Sep. 15, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

In game four of the South Atlantic League Championship, the Greenville Drive clinched their third victory and the title.

The Drive faced off against the Kannapolis Friday night securing an 8-3 victory after three runs in the bottom of the first and five more in the sixth inning. The Intimidators won the third game in the series, but the Drive sealed the deal with their first two victories.

It is the first time the Greenville Drive has won the SAL championship.

