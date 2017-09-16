Deputies seek man accused of sending obscene video to 12-year-old girl

Deputies need your help to find a man they say is accused of sending obscene video to a 12-year-old girl.

According to official with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Andres Rivera Ramirez of Marion, NC is charged with disseminating obscenity to a minor and soliciting a child by computer.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information concerning Ramirez's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Upstate pastor's tweet goes viral after comments about ESPN's Jemele Hill

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.