140 adoptable dogs, cats from Jacksonville, FL transported to Greenville

About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society will be transported to Greenville County Animal Care on Saturday.

The four-legged friends are being transported by the Charleston Animal Society to Greenville where they will be examined by veterinarians and then put into adoption programs.

The animals were up for adoption in Jacksonville, Florida before Hurricane Irma hit, but they were sent to other shelters to free up space at the Jacksonville Humane Society for dog and cat storm victims until they can be reunited with their evacuated families.

Once the 140 animals are evaluated, Emergency Placement Partners of The Humane Society of the United States, Angels of Assisi, Safe Haven for Cats and Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation, will pick up them up on Sunday and welcome the animals into their programs for adoption.

