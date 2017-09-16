140 adoptable dogs, cats from Jacksonville, FL transported to Greenville

Some recent posts on Twitter are blowing up after ESPN Sportscaster Jemele Hill offended President Trump.More >
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a Greenville man is heading to prison for a deadly home invasion that occurred in 2015.More >
The Ware Shoals Police Department said an Upstate paramedic is charged after sexually-explicit messages were found on a minor's phone.More >
Officials with SCDOT say all lanes are blocked after a crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.More >
The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of breaking into cars. According to officers, the suspects are responsible for a series of car-break ins that occurred in Simpsonville.More >
Anderson County and Pickens County deputies are searching for an Upstate man who went missing during Tropical Storm Irma.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an Anderson County deputy after a disturbance on Thursday night.More >
The Cherokee County Sheriff said a 911 dispatcher and former reserve deputy was arrested Thursday after a SLED investigation into his conduct.More >
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >
A man who has been arrested more than 530 times in Nashville, Tennessee, was taken into custody again Wednesday night. Robert Brown, 48, is now facing public intoxication and trespassing charges.More >
A new dog boarding and training center called Pet Commander Kennels opened in Gray Court on Saturday. Kennel owners say the goal is to provide employment opportunities for disabled individuals.More >
An Upstate community gathered for the JDRF One Walk in Greer on Saturday to walk and raise money in support of life-changing breakthroughs for those impacted by type 1 diabetes.More >
Greenville Drive takes on Kannapolis for second day in a row at the South Atlantic Championship Series. (9/15/17)More >
Duck Donuts, a doughnut chain that began in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has opened a new location in the Western North Carolina Mountains.More >
TILT arcade bar opens Friday at 221 North main Street in Greenville. (9/14/17)More >
Greenville Drive takes on Kannapolis in the South Atlantic Championship Series. (9/14/17)
Niche.com released a list of the top 10 best colleges in South Carolina for 2018.More >
ASPCA opened a shelter in Duncan for animals displaced by Irma.More >
Dispatchers said deputies were called to investigate after 2 people were shot at Club Symposium early Wednesday.More >
