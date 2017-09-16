Oconee Co. deputies, K9 locate missing 13-year-old

Oconee County investigators asked the public for assistance on Saturday in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a home on Sequoya Way near Cherokee Drive around 11:15 a.m. in regards to missing 13-year-old Steven Henderson.

The Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Fire and Rescue units assisted in the search for Steven. He was located at a business on highway 123 near Seneca just after 2 p.m.

More news: Defiant N. Korea leader says he will complete nuke program

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.