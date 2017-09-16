Coroner: Fight between neighbors in Greenville Co. turns deadly

Deputies said an investigation is underway after a stabbing in Greenville County on Saturday.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a stabbing just before 5 p.m. and responded to the 100 block of Crestone Drive in Greenville.

Deputies said the caller explained that a dispute between neighbors had led to the stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has not yet identified the victim but said his death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators have determined that the incident began as a verbal argument between neighbors that resulted in the suspect chasing the victim across the street where the victim was stabbed at least once, causing his death.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified by deputies as 59-year-old David Goodine Jr.. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident.

