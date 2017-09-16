Deputies: Suspect in custody after stabbing victim found dead in Greenville Co.

Deputies said an investigation is underway after a stabbing in Greenville County on Saturday.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a stabbing just before 5 p.m. and responded to the 100 block of Crestone Drive in Greenville.

Deputies said the caller explained that a dispute between neighbors had led to the stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were able to take a suspect into custody at the scene of the incident, and a death investigation is ongoing at this time. So far, investigators have determined that the incident began as a verbal argument that resulted in the suspect chasing the victim across the street where the victim was stabbed at least once, causing his death.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident. Additional details will be released when available.

