Dispatch: 7-year-old, mother's boyfriend missing after hike at Bald Rock

Dispatcher said a search is underway for two missing hikers in Greenville County.

The call came in at 8:13 p.m.

According to officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a 7-year-old girl and her mother's boyfriend are missing after hiking at Bald Rock in the Cleveland area.

Dispatchers said the child and her mother's boyfriend wanted to go to the bottom of Bald Rock, but the mother didn't want to go along. The mom says the pair never returned.

A helicopter, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, River Falls Fire Department and SC DNR are all assisting with the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Suspect in custody after stabbing victim found dead in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.