Mobile home consumed by fire in Anderson Co.

Dispatchers say day two of a search for two missing hikers is underway in Greenville County.More >
Deebo Samuel has been South Carolina's and one of the nation's best players through two games and parts of a third. Head coach Will Muschamp announced his star junior wide receiver's season is over after suffering a broken leg in Saturday's 23-13 loss at home against Kentucky, The Big Spur reported.More >
The family of a man slain by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is responding to a letter he penned to The New York Post.More >
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a stabbing in Greenville County on Saturday.More >
Anderson County and Pickens County deputies are searching for an Upstate man who went missing during Tropical Storm Irma.More >
Oconee County investigators asked the public for assistance on Saturday in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >
About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society will be transported to Greenville County Animal Care on Saturday.More >
Heather Peele is just like any other mom rushing to pick up her child at day care after work. Except, it's 2:30 a.m., and her 6-year-old daughter has been sleeping for hours at a 24-hour child care center near the Las Vegas airport.More >
Some recent posts on Twitter are blowing up after ESPN Sportscaster Jemele Hill offended President Trump.More >
USC Gamecocks take on Kentucky Wildcats. (9/16/17)More >
Clemson Tigers take on Louisville Cardinals at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (9/16/17)More >
The annual Indie Craft Parade took place in Greenville on Saturday to celebrate all things handcrafted.More >
About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society traveled to Greenville to be evaluated and then put into adoption programs in Virginia and North Carolina.More >
A new dog boarding and training center called Pet Commander Kennels opened in Gray Court on Saturday. Kennel owners say the goal is to provide employment opportunities for disabled individuals.More >
An Upstate community gathered for the JDRF One Walk in Greer on Saturday to walk and raise money in support of life-changing breakthroughs for those impacted by type 1 diabetes.More >
Greenville Drive takes on Kannapolis for second day in a row at the South Atlantic Championship Series. (9/15/17)More >
Duck Donuts, a doughnut chain that began in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has opened a new location in the Western North Carolina Mountains.More >
TILT arcade bar opens Friday at 221 North main Street in Greenville. (9/14/17)More >
Greenville Drive takes on Kannapolis in the South Atlantic Championship Series. (9/14/17)
