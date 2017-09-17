Mobile home consumed by fire in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Mobile home consumed by fire in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Mobile home on Palmetto Street. (9/17/17 FOX Carolina) Mobile home on Palmetto Street. (9/17/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A mobile home in Anderson County appeared to be completely destroyed by fire over the weekend.

Dispatchers confirm a fire consumed a mobile home on Palmetto Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, no further details were available.

