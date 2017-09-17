Biltmore Forest PD locate missing elderly man, dog

Officers with the Biltmore Forest Police Department were searching for a missing elderly man and his dog Sunday afternoon.

An alert from the police department was sent out at 1:20 p.m. Sunday saying 79-year-old Hugh Himan went missing.

By 1:45 p.m., an alert was sent saying Himan had been located and was in good health.

"Thank you to everyone for your phone calls and assistance," the alert read.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.