Biltmore Forest PD locate missing elderly man, dog

Posted: Updated:

BILTMORE FOREST, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officers with the Biltmore Forest Police Department were searching for a missing elderly man and his dog Sunday afternoon.

An alert from the police department was sent out at 1:20 p.m. Sunday saying 79-year-old Hugh Himan went missing.

By 1:45 p.m., an alert was sent saying Himan had been located and was in good health.

"Thank you to everyone for your phone calls and assistance," the alert read.

