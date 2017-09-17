Dispatch: Greenville Deputies respond to strong armed robbery at Dollar General

Deputies say two missing hikers in Greenville County were located Sunday morning after a night at Bald Rock.More >
Deputies say two missing hikers in Greenville County were located Sunday morning after a night at Bald Rock.More >
The family of a man slain by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is responding to a letter he penned to The New York Post.More >
The family of a man slain by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is responding to a letter he penned to The New York Post.More >
Deebo Samuel has been South Carolina's and one of the nation's best players through two games and parts of a third. Head coach Will Muschamp announced his star junior wide receiver's season is over after suffering a broken leg in Saturday's 23-13 loss at home against Kentucky, The Big Spur reported.More >
Deebo Samuel has been South Carolina's and one of the nation's best players through two games and parts of a third. Head coach Will Muschamp announced his star junior wide receiver's season is over after suffering a broken leg in Saturday's 23-13 loss at home against Kentucky, The Big Spur reported.More >
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a stabbing in Greenville County on Saturday.More >
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a stabbing in Greenville County on Saturday.More >
Anderson County and Pickens County deputies are searching for an Upstate man who went missing during Tropical Storm Irma.More >
Anderson County and Pickens County deputies are searching for an Upstate man who went missing during Tropical Storm Irma.More >
A mobile home in Anderson County appeared to be completely destroyed by fire over the weekend.More >
A mobile home in Anderson County appeared to be completely destroyed by fire over the weekend.More >
Oconee County investigators asked the public for assistance on Saturday in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >
Oconee County investigators asked the public for assistance on Saturday in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >
About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society will be transported to Greenville County Animal Care on Saturday.More >
About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society will be transported to Greenville County Animal Care on Saturday.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
The 6th annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride took place on Sunday to recognize the fallen officers across our country.More >
The 6th annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride took place on Sunday to recognize the fallen officers across our country.More >
USC Gamecocks take on Kentucky Wildcats. (9/16/17)More >
USC Gamecocks take on Kentucky Wildcats. (9/16/17)More >
Clemson Tigers take on Louisville Cardinals at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (9/16/17)More >
Clemson Tigers take on Louisville Cardinals at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (9/16/17)More >
The annual Indie Craft Parade took place in Greenville on Saturday to celebrate all things handcrafted.More >
The annual Indie Craft Parade took place in Greenville on Saturday to celebrate all things handcrafted.More >
About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society traveled to Greenville to be evaluated and then put into adoption programs in Virginia and North Carolina.More >
About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society traveled to Greenville to be evaluated and then put into adoption programs in Virginia and North Carolina.More >
A new dog boarding and training center called Pet Commander Kennels opened in Gray Court on Saturday. Kennel owners say the goal is to provide employment opportunities for disabled individuals.More >
A new dog boarding and training center called Pet Commander Kennels opened in Gray Court on Saturday. Kennel owners say the goal is to provide employment opportunities for disabled individuals.More >
An Upstate community gathered for the JDRF One Walk in Greer on Saturday to walk and raise money in support of life-changing breakthroughs for those impacted by type 1 diabetes.More >
An Upstate community gathered for the JDRF One Walk in Greer on Saturday to walk and raise money in support of life-changing breakthroughs for those impacted by type 1 diabetes.More >
Greenville Drive takes on Kannapolis for second day in a row at the South Atlantic Championship Series. (9/15/17)More >
Greenville Drive takes on Kannapolis for second day in a row at the South Atlantic Championship Series. (9/15/17)More >
Duck Donuts, a doughnut chain that began in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has opened a new location in the Western North Carolina Mountains.More >
Duck Donuts, a doughnut chain that began in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has opened a new location in the Western North Carolina Mountains.More >
TILT arcade bar opens Friday at 221 North main Street in Greenville. (9/14/17)More >
TILT arcade bar opens Friday at 221 North main Street in Greenville. (9/14/17)More >