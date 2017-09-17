Dispatch: Greenville Deputies respond to strong armed robbery at - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Greenville Deputies respond to strong armed robbery at Dollar General

Dollar General on Augusta Road. (9/17/17 FOX Carolina) Dollar General on Augusta Road. (9/17/17 FOX Carolina)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers say deputies responded to reports of a strong armed robbery in Greenville County Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 10:17 p.m. that a strong armed robbery had occurred at the Dollar General on Augusta Road in Piedmont, dispatchers say.

No injuries occurred and no arrests have been made, they say.

FOX Carolina is working to get more information.

